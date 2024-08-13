Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.81 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 13, 2024, is 39.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.81 °C and 42.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.74 °C and 42.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.81 °C and 42.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.74 °C and 42.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.81 °C and 42.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 14, 2024
|40.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 15, 2024
|42.17 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|40.32 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|36.28 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|37.35 °C
|Few clouds
|August 19, 2024
|39.67 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 20, 2024
|39.76 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.97 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.81 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.81 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
SHARE
Copy