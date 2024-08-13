 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.81 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.81 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 13, 2024, is 39.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.81 °C and 42.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.74 °C and 42.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

With temperatures ranging between 31.81 °C and 42.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 14, 2024 40.76 °C Sky is clear
August 15, 2024 42.17 °C Light rain
August 16, 2024 40.32 °C Light rain
August 17, 2024 36.28 °C Light rain
August 18, 2024 37.35 °C Few clouds
August 19, 2024 39.67 °C Scattered clouds
August 20, 2024 39.76 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.34 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.1 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.81 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.41 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on August 13, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
