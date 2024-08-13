Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.81 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 14, 2024 40.76 °C Sky is clear August 15, 2024 42.17 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 40.32 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 36.28 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 37.35 °C Few clouds August 19, 2024 39.67 °C Scattered clouds August 20, 2024 39.76 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.34 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.1 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.81 °C Light rain Delhi 32.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 13, 2024, is 39.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.81 °C and 42.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.74 °C and 42.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.With temperatures ranging between 31.81 °C and 42.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.