Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.08 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 17, 2024 36.03 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 36.84 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 37.18 °C Scattered clouds August 20, 2024 37.79 °C Sky is clear August 21, 2024 37.27 °C Overcast clouds August 22, 2024 37.97 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 37.99 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 29.28 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.78 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 32.92 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 16, 2024, is 36.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.08 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.86 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 32.08 °C and 37.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 98.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.