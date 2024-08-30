Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.76 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 35.21 °C Sky is clear September 1, 2024 37.23 °C Sky is clear September 2, 2024 35.83 °C Sky is clear September 3, 2024 36.12 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 33.27 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 35.39 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 34.87 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 30, 2024, is 28.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.76 °C and 31.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.34 °C and 36.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

