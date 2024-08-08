Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.32 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024
Aug 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 8, 2024, is 39.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.32 °C and 39.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.88 °C and 41.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.32 °C and 39.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 102.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 9, 2024
|40.06 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|41.24 °C
|Light rain
|August 11, 2024
|38.85 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|36.75 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|37.65 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 14, 2024
|41.65 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 15, 2024
|41.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.18 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|22.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|22.92 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.42 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
