Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.15 °C, check weather forecast for December 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 4, 2024 26.23 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 25.82 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 22.93 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 22.3 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 20.53 °C Sky is clear December 9, 2024 20.12 °C Overcast clouds December 10, 2024 20.41 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.07 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.26 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on December 3, 2024, is 26.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.15 °C and 27.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.15 °C and 26.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 162.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.