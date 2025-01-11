Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 11, 2025, is 18.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.66 °C and 19.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Punjab weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.3 °C and 20.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 349.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 18.59 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 18.99 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 20.50 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 20.30 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 20.10 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 20.82 Sky is clear January 18, 2025 20.05 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.