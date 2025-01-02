Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.77 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on January 2, 2025, is 22.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.77 °C and 22.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 07:38 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.25 °C and 25.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 3, 2025
|22.04
|Overcast clouds
|January 4, 2025
|23.88
|Sky is clear
|January 5, 2025
|24.26
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|20.38
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|18.86
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|18.81
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|18.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.