Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 5, 2025, is 21.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.1 °C and 22.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 05:52 PM. Punjab weather update on January 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.8 °C and 22.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 220.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 6, 2025 21.57 Sky is clear January 7, 2025 21.59 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 21.99 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 20.74 Scattered clouds January 10, 2025 20.55 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 20.92 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 20.30 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.33 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.7 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.5 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.59 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.54 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Scattered clouds



