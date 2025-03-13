Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 13, 2025, is 29.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.54 °C and 31.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.29 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 106.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 14, 2025
|29.92
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|30.80
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|29.21
|Scattered clouds
|March 17, 2025
|30.05
|Few clouds
|March 18, 2025
|30.85
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|32.70
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|32.86
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
