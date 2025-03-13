Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 13, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 13, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 13, 2025, is 29.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.54 °C and 31.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 13, 2025
Punjab weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.29 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 106.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 14, 202529.92Sky is clear
March 15, 202530.80Light rain
March 16, 202529.21Scattered clouds
March 17, 202530.05Few clouds
March 18, 202530.85Sky is clear
March 19, 202532.70Sky is clear
March 20, 202532.86Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.66 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.49 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.73 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad32.79 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad35.59 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.47 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On