Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.59 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 16, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 16, 2025, is 28.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.59 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 16, 2025
Punjab weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.49 °C and 32.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 17, 202528.41Sky is clear
March 18, 202530.60Sky is clear
March 19, 202533.04Overcast clouds
March 20, 202531.28Overcast clouds
March 21, 202532.94Scattered clouds
March 22, 202533.82Sky is clear
March 23, 202534.59Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata34.3 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.22 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.82 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad36.08 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.42 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

