Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.39 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 17, 2025, is 30.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.39 °C and 31.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:49 PM. Punjab weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.14 °C and 33.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 16.39 °C and 31.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 153.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 18, 2025 30.23 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 32.37 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 34.92 Few clouds March 21, 2025 33.19 Scattered clouds March 22, 2025 33.50 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 34.97 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 36.11 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 33.95 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.68 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.79 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.1 °C Broken clouds Delhi 28.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



