Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.64 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 19, 2025, is 33.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 34.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.8 °C and 34.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.64 °C and 34.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 20, 2025
|33.38
|Overcast clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.64
|Few clouds
|March 22, 2025
|33.55
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|34.43
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|35.16
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|36.18
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|38.26
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025
