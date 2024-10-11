Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.92 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 36.52 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 36.71 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 37.03 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 37.01 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 36.26 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 35.49 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 35.62 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 11, 2024, is 33.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 37.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 38.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.With temperatures ranging between 23.92 °C and 37.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 117.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.