Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.76 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 19, 2024 35.33 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 35.68 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 35.17 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 35.29 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 35.87 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 35.85 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 36.7 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.74 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.36 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.46 °C Broken clouds Delhi 32.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 18, 2024, is 32.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 37.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.With temperatures ranging between 22.76 °C and 37.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

