Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.0 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 16, 2024 38.95 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 38.96 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 38.59 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 36.58 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 38.86 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 39.13 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 39.87 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 15, 2024, is 37.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.0 °C and 38.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.9 °C and 39.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.With temperatures ranging between 27.0 °C and 38.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 119.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.