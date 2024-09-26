Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.95 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 27, 2024 41.91 °C Sky is clear September 28, 2024 42.02 °C Sky is clear September 29, 2024 34.61 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 38.77 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 40.0 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 40.12 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 40.44 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 26, 2024, is 41.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.95 °C and 42.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.4 °C and 43.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.With temperatures ranging between 29.95 °C and 42.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 176.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.