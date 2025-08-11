Punjab withdraws land pooling policy after farmers' protests, court stay; plan was to acquire 65,000 acres

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has withdrawn the state's land pooling policy that had been brought in recently to acquire around 65,000 acres of land in 164 villages to develop residential and industrial zones. The withdrawal on Monday came just days after the high court ordered an interim stay on it. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had been vociferously defending the land pooling policy.(HT File)

The policy, defended dearly by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other top AAP leaders, was already facing political opposition and widespread protests by farmer unions who saw it as potentially damaging to their way of life. The now-scrapped policy said a landowner would be given 1,000 square yards in a residential plot and 200 square yards of commercial land in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land.

“Government hereby withdraws the Land Pooling Policy dated 14.05.2025 and its subsequent amendments. Consequently, all actions… taken thereunder shall be reversed henceforth,” said a press note by Punjab's principal secretary for housing and urban development.

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring made a celebratory post on X, saying that farmers stood vindicated now.

Can't acquire fertile land, HC had observed

The Punjab and Haryana high court last week said the policy appeared to have been notified in haste.

"The land which is sought to be acquired is amongst the most fertile land in the state of Punjab, and it is possible that it may impact the social milieu," said the HC division bench of Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda last Thursday.

In its detailed order, released on Saturday, the court noted that the Land Acquisition Act 2013 bars the acquisition of multi-cropped land unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Ludhiana-based petitioner Gurdeep Singh Gill had sought directions to quash the policy and the relevant orders.

The court ruled, “As an interim measure, lest any rights are created, the impugned Land Pooling Policy, 2025, notified on May 14 and June 6 and subsequently amended on July 25 shall remain stayed.” It set September 10 as the next date.

'What about labourers, artisans?'

The bench said it is also apparent that no timelines have been prescribed nor any mechanism has been provided that will address the grievances of the affected persons.

"Payment of subsistence allowance has been provided to the land owners, but there is no provision for rehabilitation of those landless labourers, artisans and others who are dependent on the land."

The court also noted that the government has submitted that it would develop the land but no budgetary provisions appear to have been made, and neither has it shown that it has enough resources for it.

The counsel appearing for the Punjab government had submitted that whatever concerns needed to be addressed would be looked into at an appropriate stage by the government.

The amicus curiae (lawyer appointed to aid the court) had said the costs for such development would be around ₹1.25 crore an acre. Considering that 7,806 acres were to be taken over by the state in Ludhiana district alone, a budget of about ₹10,000 crore would have to be allocated for the development in one district alone.

