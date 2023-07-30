Watch | Andhra police rescue puppies stranded in flood, reunite them with the mother

In a video, the Andhra Pradesh police personnel engaged in managing traffic and flood situations, on Sunday rescued two puppies stranded in flood water in the Ithavaram village in the NTR district. The incident took place beside National Highway number 65 (NH 65) in Nandigama mandal, which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Speaking about the incident, Nandigama ACP Janardhan Naidu told PTI, "We were managing the vehicular traffic on the highway amid flood conditions on Friday and our DCP Ajitha Vejendla noticed that a dog was strangely lingering around us. She then led us to her stranded puppies." The police rescue the puppies stranded in flood.

The Andhra Pradesh police tweeted a video of the incident through their official handle. “#APPolice rescued puppies stranded in flood water: In #NTR(D) due to massive floods loomed the puppies were trapped in a house. Cops realized the distress of mother #dog for her children. They immediately rescued them & safely brought them to their mother&showed humanity,” the caption read.

Two policemen and a policewoman donning their fatigues responded to the distressed dog's plea. Following the dog's lead, the officers waded through the flooded water surrounding the locked house. They jumped over the compound wall and successfully rescued two stranded puppies from inside. After cleaning and caring for the puppies, they reunited them with the mother dog.

According to Naidu, floodwater inundated the area in front of the house at around 3 pm on Thursday. The police became aware of the dog's distressing situation on Friday afternoon, approximately 20 hours after the dog lost contact with its puppies due to the floods.

Traffic on the national highway (NH 65) was disrupted and the nearby areas were inundated after the Munneru River, which is a tributary of the Krishna, got swollen due to the heavy rainfall in the state in the last few days.

(With inputs from PTI)