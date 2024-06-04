Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Puri, Bhubaneswar, Aska, Berhampur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur (SC) seats in Odisha
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election counting day in Odisha's key constituencies: Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Aska, and Berhampur. As the nation eagerly awaits the results, we're here to provide you with real-time updates and insights into the unfolding political landscape. These constituencies hold immense significance in the state's political spectrum, and the outcomes here could have far-reaching implications. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest developments, trends, and analysis straight from the counting centers....Read More
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Puri, Bhubaneswar, Aska, Berhampur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur (SC) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
- Puri Result
- Puri Election 2024 Result
- Puri Result 2024
- 2024 Puri Lok Sabha Election Result
- Bhubaneswar Result
- Bhubaneswar Election 2024 Result
- Bhubaneswar Result 2024
- 2024 Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Election Result
- Aska Result
- Aska Election 2024 Result
- Aska Result 2024
- 2024 Aska Lok Sabha Election Result
- Berhampur Result
- Berhampur Election 2024 Result
- Berhampur Result 2024
- 2024 Berhampur Lok Sabha Election Result
- Kendrapara Result
- Kendrapara Election 2024 Result
- Kendrapara Result 2024
- 2024 Kendrapara Lok Sabha Election Result
- Jagatsinghpur (SC) Result
- Jagatsinghpur (SC) Election 2024 Result
- Jagatsinghpur (SC) Result 2024
- 2024 Jagatsinghpur (SC) Lok Sabha Election Result