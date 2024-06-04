Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Puri, Bhubaneswar, Aska, Berhampur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur (SC) seats in Odisha

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Puri, Bhubaneswar, Aska, Berhampur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur (SC) seats in Odisha. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election counting day in Odisha's key constituencies: Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Aska, and Berhampur. As the nation eagerly awaits the results, we're here to provide you with real-time updates and insights into the unfolding political landscape. These constituencies hold immense significance in the state's political spectrum, and the outcomes here could have far-reaching implications. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest developments, trends, and analysis straight from the counting centers....Read More