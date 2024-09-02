Pursuit of justice is a continuous journey: Justice Surya Kant

Supreme Court judge Surya Kant on Sunday emphasised that the pursuit of justice is an ongoing journey that demands collective dedication and untiring commitment from every member of the judiciary. Supreme Court of India.

As he addressed the gathering at the valedictory function of the two-day National Conference on District Judiciary, justice Kant highlighted the crucial role of the district judiciary in ensuring that justice reaches every corner of the nation, stressing the importance of collaboration and innovation in the judicial process.

“The pursuit of justice, I believe, is a continuous journey,” justice Kant remarked, underscoring the need for collaboration across all levels of the judiciary. He urged judicial officers to remain steadfast in their mission, saying: “Together, we will continue to endeavor towards a judiciary that is committed to serve with excellence and integrity.”

Justice Kant, who will assume the role of Chief Justice of India from November 2025 until his retirement in February 2027, expressed deep gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her presence and support. He praised her dedication to improving access to justice for juveniles, jailed inmates and marginalised sections of society, stating: “Your benevolent presence is both an honor and a profound affirmation of the importance of our deliberations.”

Reflecting on the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court, justice Kant noted that the institution has been “resolute in its mission to render justice to the most distant parts of our nation”. He highlighted the importance of nationwide judicial conferences in addressing grassroots challenges and urged the chief justices of high courts to “translate the insights and resolutions from our discussions into concrete actions” within their respective jurisdictions.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to earnestly ask the chief justices of all the high courts to ruminate on critical issues we have collectively identified and discussed over these last two days. High courts, being the custodians of the administrative control over the district judiciary, they need to translate the insights and resolutions from our discussions into concrete actions within their respective jurisdictions,” he said.

Justice Kant commended the interactive sessions held during the conference, where district judges presented on critical issues, calling the discussions “both informative and engaging”. He expressed confidence that the ideas exchanged would strengthen the judiciary and enhance the delivery of justice.

As the conference came to a close, justice Kant reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to its mission. “I am confident that the deliberations and ideas exchanged here will further augment our judicial system,” he said, adding that the judiciary must “continue to serve with excellence and integrity,” he underlined.