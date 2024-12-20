'Pushing around MPs no sign of mardangi': Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi over Parliament scuffle

Union minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the scuffle between MPs outside the Parliament, saying that 'pushing around' a parliamentarian was not a sign of 'mardangi' (masculinity). Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the scuffle at the parliament premises was avoidable. (ANI)

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing two of its MPs inside the premises of the Parliament during competing protests by NDA and INDIA bloc MPs over Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar.

"There are heated exchanges of words in the Parliament. It's been there since 1952, it's nothing new. But when an incident leads to injury and a police case, then it's very unfortunate. The police action is because of the injuries, which led to two MPs being admitted to hospital. It was avoidable, the Leader of Opposition should not get into physical mode," Rijiju told NDTV in an interview.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, who holds a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art form, Rijiju asked, "Have you learnt karate, kung fu, to beat other MPs?"

What happened at the parliament on Thursday?

The scuffle broke out in the parliament premises after both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest. The heated exchange resulted in injuries to two MPs.

The political clash further intensified as the BJP and Congress filed cross-complaints over the scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, as the Parliament met on the last day of the Winter Session, the overhang of mutual bitterness involving the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties following Thursday's spat persisted, forcing Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha to adjourn the House within three minutes without even the customary summing up of the Session's highlights.

The Lok Sabha's productivity was nearly 58 per cent, according to its secretariat, a far cry from days when it hovered around 100 per cent and even beyond.

During the Session, five bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, which passed four of them. The Rajya Sabha passed three bills. A special session was also held in the 'Samvidhan Sadan' to commemorate the Constitution Day on November 26.