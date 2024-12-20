Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Rahul Gandhi climbed Makar Dwar, pushed MPs': BJP says 'saw ugly face’ of Congress during Parliament scuffle

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 01:02 PM IST

Nishikant Dubey also moved a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of ‘criminally editing’ Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha speech. 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday claimed that he saw Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi "climbing up the Makar Dwar" at the Parliament during Thursday's scuffle, where two BJP MPs were grievously injured.

Nishkant Dubey claimed to have seen Rahul Gandhi climbing up the Makar Dwar during Thursday's scuffle over Ambedkar remark row. (ANI)
Nishkant Dubey claimed to have seen Rahul Gandhi climbing up the Makar Dwar during Thursday's scuffle over Ambedkar remark row. (ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dubey said he and another leader saw Gandhi going up the Parliament gate and decided to give him space.

"After climbing up, he pushed Pratap Sarangi ji, Santosh Pandey ji who is next to us. Mukesh Rajput ji got pushed and all those who were standing there were pushed. For the first time, I saw the ugly face of this party. The way our MPs were pushed, misbehaved with and after that, they had no remorse, was condemnable," he added.

ALSO READ | 'Attempt to murder': BJP files police case against Rahul Gandhi after 2 MPs injured

Earlier in the day, Dubey moved a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing the Congress MP of showing "criminally edited" Rajya Sabha speech of Union home minister Amit Shah.

In the notice to Birla, the BJP MP alleged that Gandhi has yet again exhibited a case of "political bankruptcy" by sharing on social media, especially X, the "edited" version of Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha's Constitution debate.

He alleged that the video was shared with the sole purpose of stoking public sentiments and harming the dignity of the Parliament and the nation.

The grand old party shared a short clip of the home minister's speech to accuse him of insulting Dr BR Ambedkar, with Shah charging the Congress with disrupting his address.

ALSO READ | 'Gundagardi karte ho': BJP's Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi on camera

Dubey said that Shah had raised objectionable treatment given to Ambedkar by none other than Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country.

He alleged that Gandhi cleverly cut out the context of Shah's words with the ulterior motive of defaming him and attacking the Parliament's dignity.

"This time he (Gandhi) has surpassed all the limits of sensible behaviour expected from the Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha and thus committed the offence of 'Breach of Parliamentary Privileges' and 'Contempt of the House' which calls for exemplary punishment," Dubey's notice said.

He noted that the punishment for the same could not be less than Gandhi's immediate suspension from the House and its committees followed by a thorough investigation by the Committee of Privileges.

Amid protests from the opposition over Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, an ugly scuffle broke out between the ruling alliance's MPs and the INDIA bloc leaders, resulting in two BJP members, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput being critically injured.

ALSO READ | BJP, Congress' cases over Parliament scuffle to be given to Crime Branch: Report

Following this incident, the BJP filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'assault, incitement and attempt to murder'.

In counter to the saffron party's complaint, the Congress also filed a police complaint and alleged 'misbehaviour' with Mallikarjun Kharge inside the Parliament premises.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that BJP MPs pushed him in a bid to obstruct his entry into the House and claimed that the ruling party's leaders manhandled Kharge as well.

Additionally, the grand old party on Friday alleged that Thursday's scuffle was "completely planned". Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told ANI that this incident was done to "distract" the issue of Home minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

(with inputs from agencies)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On