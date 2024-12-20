Congress accuses BJP of ‘planning’ scuffle outside Parliament: ‘All this to…’

The Congress on Friday alleged that the scuffle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) legislators at Parliament entrance was planned. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other India bloc MPs hold a protest march from Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at the Parliament premises to Makar Dwar in New Delhi on December 19.(ANI)

The party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had done this to distract from the issue of Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks about Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also spoke about the first information report (FIR) filed against Rahul Gandhi. The MP from Rae Bareli is accused of pushing two BJP MPs, who sustained injuries.

“Delhi Police will do whatever the Home Minister will say them...Whatever happened in front of the Makar Dwar was completely planned…” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

"The home minister insulted BR Ambedkar and we all demanded an apology...They planned all this to distract the issue...He (the Home Minister) should have apologised...This FIR was not against Rahul Gandhi, this is against BR Ambedkar..." he added.

Chaos in Parliament



Ugly scenes unfolded in Parliament on Thursday after the BJP and the Congress accused each other of assault and shoving. Two BJP MPs sustained injuries, and a woman MP claimed intimidation by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress refuted the allegations and said BJP legislators blocked Rahul Gandhi’s way and pushed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, injuring him in the knee.

At around 4pm, Congress leaders wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying that Rahul Gandhi was “manhandled by at least 3 BJP MPs” and requested the Speaker to take the matter with utmost seriousness and take appropriate action.

Around the same time, a delegation of BJP leaders led by MPs Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj and Himang Joshi filed a police complaint in Parliament Street police station against the Congress MP.

Following that, a delegation of Congress MPs also filed a police complaint on alleging 'misbehaviour’ with Kharge inside the Parliament's premises.