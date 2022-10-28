Putin praises PM Modi for independent foreign policy despite 'attempts', calls him true patriot

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'true patriot' and praised PM Modi's independent foreign policies and the vision of 'Make in India', as he spoke at the annual Valdai Discussion in Moscow. Commenting on the special relationship between Russia and India, Putin said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those leaders in the world who is able to pursue independent foreign policy in the interest of his own country and his people...without any attempts to stop him in this movement, he continues going towards his goals. An icebreaker, I would say," Putin said. Also Read | Russia's Putin reacts to PM Modi's ‘peaceful dialogue’ appeal in Ukraine

"I think countries like India...not only do they have a great future ahead of them but are going to have a growing role in world politics," Putin added.

#Putin: We have special ties with #India that are build on the foundation of the really close allied relations lasted for decades#Russia’n President at the Valdai International Discussion Club meeting ➡️ https://t.co/WV47FL0cpH https://t.co/IYbM1iLpza pic.twitter.com/BBHrdZKEjQ — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) October 27, 2022

The Russia-India ties are built on the foundation of the really close allied relations that lasted for decades. "We never had any outstanding issue with India. We have always supported each other. That's what is happening now and I am positive that's how it would remain in future," Putin said.

The Russia-India economic cooperation is growing, Putin said. "PM Modi has asked me to increase the supply of fertilisers which is very crucial for Indian agriculture. We have increased volume by 7.6 times," Putin said.

India has walked a great path of development from being a British colony to its modern state, Putin said. "It attracts general respect from everyone in the world. A lot has been done in the last few years under the leadership of PM Modi. His concept of Do-it-in-India is significant," Putin said.

PM Modi met Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation in September where PM Modi told Putin that today's era is not an era of war. Putin acknowledged PM Modi's concerns. "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin told PM Modi at the meeting.

