Qatar: Verdict on 8 jailed former Indian Navy personnel likely this month

New Delhi: A court in Qatar is expected to give its judgement later this month in the case of eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been held on unspecified charges since August 2022, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI file photo.)

The eight men, including decorated officers who have commanded major Indian warships, were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar’s armed forces. Their bail pleas were rejected numerous times and their detention extended by Qatari authorities.

The seventh hearing in the case of the eight men was held on October 3, and India is closely following the proceedings in the “court of first instance”, Bagchi told a regular news briefing.

“We understand that a judgement is expected later this month,” he said, without giving details. Asked by HT if Qatari authorities had presented the hitherto unspecified charges against the men in court, Bagchi replied: “Yes, the charges were presented as part of the hearings, but I wouldn’t like to get into the legal part of it.”

India’s ambassador in Qatar and his deputy met the men in prison on October 1 after being granted consular access. Indian authorities are also in regular touch with their families and rendering all possible assistance.

“They have legal representation in court...we are now looking forward to what the court judgement is and we hope that they are able to return back to India,” Bagchi said.

Also Read: Case of 8 former naval personnel detained since Aug comes up in Qatar court: MEA

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the eight men have been charged with espionage. Qatari and Indian authorities have never provided details of the charges against the men, who were held in solitary confinement for long spells.

The people further said an Indian journalist and his spouse were recently ordered by Qatari authorities to leave the country for reporting on the case of the eight men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON