QR codes on highways: NHAI to provide digital access to emergency, utility services

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin installing sign boards embedded with QR codes across the national highway network, which will provide travellers with instant access to digital information on nearby emergency and utility services, including hospitals, fuel stations, toilets, police stations, restaurants, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, vehicle repair shops, and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. Details like the highway number, project length, and construction and maintenance period will also be available, apart from guidance on nearby facilities (Representative photo)

Contact details of relevant officials such as the highway patrol, toll manager, project manager, and resident engineer, apart from the emergency helpline number 1033 and contact information of NHAI field offices, will also be displayed.

According to the initiative announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday, each QR code will provide details of the particular highway stretch the traveller is heading on.

NHAI plans to install the sign boards at key points along the highways, including toll plazas, wayside amenities, rest areas, truck lay-byes, and at the start and end points of projects. Placement will be done in a manner that ensures maximum visibility and utility for travellers, a statement released by the ministry said.