Quad discusses Ukraine war, concrete steps in Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the virtual summit of Quad alliance with US president Joe Biden, Australian premier Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida over the developments in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad virtual summit reviewed the developments on the initiatives taken with respect to the alliance since the September 2021 summit. All the four leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year, the joint statement read.

While the quad physical summit is expected after Australian general elections in may, the quad leaders came on same page on the two critical issues facing the democratic world.

The Quad leaders discussed the present situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi called for the need to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.Also Watch: Is Putin planning to invade Moldova after Ukraine?; Belarus President’s battle map photo sparks questions

The prime minister also underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He called for concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad, in areas like humanitarian and disaster relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, clean energy, connectivity, and capacity-building.Read: Indo-Pacific: How India is countering China

The leaders also discussed other topical issues, including developments in ASEAN, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands. Prime Minister reiterated the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch and to work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders’ Summit in Japan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail