Quad to hold first ministerial meeting after Biden administration assumed office
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad will on Thursday hold its first ministerial meeting since the Biden administration assumed office in the US to discuss practical cooperation for maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
This will be the third meeting of the foreign ministers of the group that includes India, Australia, Japan and the US, and it is being held less than five months after the last meeting in Tokyo in October, signalling the Biden administration’s commitment to the Quad as a key formation in the Indo-Pacific.
The virtual meeting will “provide an opportunity to continue the useful exchange of views from their last meeting in Tokyo” on October 6, 2020, the external affairs ministry said in a brief statement.
The foreign ministers will “exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region”, the statement said.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US secretary of state Antony Blinken will also discuss efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing global climate change and other issues of mutual interest, the statement said.
There had been speculation in some quarters on whether India would continue to work closely with the Quad following progress in its efforts aimed at disengagement with Chinese forces in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
After several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, India and China have agreed on disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake, one of the friction points in Ladakh sector.
US state department spokesperson Ned Price told a news briefing on Thursday that the Quad is “critical to advancing our shared goals of a free and open Indo-Pacific and rising to the defining challenges of our time, including coordinating our efforts on Covid-19 response as well as climate change”.
A statement from Japan’s foreign ministry said the four ministers will hold “wide-ranging discussions to advance practical cooperation” for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and also discuss regional issues.
Australia’s foreign ministry described the Quad as a “key pillar” of the country’s international agenda that complements other regional and multilateral engagement, including with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).
“This dialogue will allow our nations to advance our shared interest in a secure and prosperous region. The Quad’s positive agenda will enable us to progress cooperation among four Indo-Pacific democracies across a range of areas, including to support the region recover from the economic and health impacts of Covid-19,” it said in a statement.
At the last Quad ministerial meeting in October, the group pushed for a rules-based global order and peaceful resolution of disputes in the face of China’s growing aggression across the Indo-Pacific.
Then US secretary of state Mike Pompeo had also indicated at the time of the meeting that Washington wanted to formalise and expand the informal group.
While addressing the Quad meeting in Tokyo, Jaishankar said India and the other members of the group remain committed to a rules-based international order, “underpinned by the rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes”.
The Quad was upgraded to the ministerial level in September 2019. Recent reports have suggested the Biden administration too is keen on further upgrading the Quad by organising a meeting of leaders of the four countries.
Chinese officials have likened the group to a “mini NATO” and said its activities are aimed at targeting third parties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal bomb blast result of 'internal feud' within the Trinamool Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramani's acquittal in defamation case vindication of women journalists: IWPC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Metro man’ Sreedharan to join BJP, says will contest Kerala elections
- Sreedharan wields a lot of respect and standing in Kerala and his entry could boost the BJP in the state where the party remains far behind the Congress and the Left Front.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Assam's development a priority', says PM Modi, launches development projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko: Farmers lay siege to railway tracks in Punjab, trains halted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand passes ordinance to give land ownership to daughters and wives
- Until now, land ownership rights in Uttarakhand were transferred to men in the family which are then passed on to their sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt on plea for voting rights to people outside their constituencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll mounts to 59
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People's Party of Arunachal says Statehood Act 'defective', demands amendment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Pune district
- The man was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after he collapsed on the pitch during a match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals stop burial of 2 girls found dead in field in Unnao
- The villagers are demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the two girls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Police leaked private WhatsApp chat’: Disha Ravi asks court to stop cops, media
- Disha Ravi, 22, petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the Delhi Police from leaking investigation details and deleting tweets that seek to pre-judge the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF proposal to shut Jammu airport for 15 days sends J-K govt into a tizzy
- Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the closure would mean diverting flights to Punjab which would result in various logistical issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India third country with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox