Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted his government’s commitment to strengthen the education and irrigation sectors in the state. Quality education a priority for T’gana: CM

Addressing students at the foundation stone ceremony for the planned Indian Institute of Information Technology’s (IIIT) campus at Mahabubnagar’s Chittiboyinapalli village, the chief minister emphasised that long-term opportunities and social respect for the state’s people depended entirely on access to quality education.

“Earlier governments were concentrating on land distribution among the poor, tribals and Dalits. Now, there is no land available even to give house sites for the poor. All that my government can do is to improve the educational facilities for the students and help them improve their skills,” he said.

He added that students should improve their language skills to grow fast in the competitive world. In that regard, he said his government was building multiple Young India Integrated residential schools across the state at the cost of ₹200 crore each, and also planning to develop other institutes of higher learning.

“We are providing financial assistance to those appearing for the Civil Services examinations,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar later, Revanth Reddy blamed the perceived backwardness of the district on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government and alleged that adequate funds were never allocated despite tall claims of development.

“Projects worth thousands of crores were sanctioned, but not a single major irrigation project was fully completed in the last ten years,” he said and listed several pending irrigation projects — Bhima, Nettampadu, Koilsagar, Jurala, Palamuru–Rangareddy and Kalwakurthy.

He questioned why compensation was not paid to displaced farmers even after nearly ₹25,000 crore was spent on the Palamuru–Rangareddy project.

He said he had challenged opposition leaders to come to the assembly for an open discussion on the matter. “Those who do not come to the assembly have no moral right to speak about us outside,” he remarked.

Declaring that he has no personal political enemies, the chief minister said his real enemies are poverty and forces that harm women, students, and the poor.