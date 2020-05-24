Question in Goa Board Std X English paper touches raw nerve, Goa BJP outraged

india

A question in the English paper conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that implied that it was impossible to get jobs in Goa without offering a bribe and suggested emigration to Europe as a way out, has kicked off a political storm in the state with the ruling BJP vocally demanding action against the teacher who set the paper.

The English examination which was held on Saturday involved a question in the grammar section of the paper and offered a three-sentence conversation between two friends while asking students to change the conversation to indirect speech using reporting verbs.

“What are your future plans, my friends?” (Royson to Kedan).

“I have applied for a Portuguese passport my friend as there are few job opportunities in Goa.” (Kedan to Royson)

“You have taken the right decision. Without influence and money, it’s very difficult to get jobs in Goa.” Royson to Kedan.

BJP state general secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar demanded disciplinary action against the paper setter, scrutinizer and all those who are associated in the process of the English question paper.

“It is apparent that the objectionable questions and the form in which they have been asked is an intentional attempt by the paper setter and the scrutinizer to influence the young minds with a motivated agenda,” Sawaikar told reporters on Sunday.

“In spite of the fact that the paper setter is employed in Goa and draws his salary from the taxes paid by the Goans,[he] is attempting to pollute the children. Such mindset should not be tolerated in the education and more particularly in the examination system,” Sawaikar said, urging the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to “debar the paper setter and the scrutinizer and others associated in the paper setting, in setting question papers in future.”

Commenting on the controversy, Chairman of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said the Board would “look into the matter.”

“We will look into the matter after the conclusion of the examination and if it is necessary we will take action,” Samant said.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has however said that the question is “a reflection of the current situation in Goa under BJP Goa.”

“No job opportunities here and then step-motherly treatment to those who go abroad earning bread and butter and then contribute to our economy. Hope Goa CM takes note,” Kamat said in a tweet.