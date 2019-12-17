e-paper
Home / India News / Rabri files counter complaint against daughter-in-law

Rabri files counter complaint against daughter-in-law

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:06 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

Rabri Devi, a former chief minister of Bihar, on Monday lodged a complaint against her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai, accusing her of harassing her. The move came a day after Rai lodged a case against her in-laws under the dowry act.

Rai, the daughter-in-law of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, alleged that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry.

On the other hand, Rabri Devi put blame Rai, the estranged wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, for a domestic discord. Shakti Yadav, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator said a close associate of Rabri Devi, said Rai misbehaved with “madam”.

The police said they will investigate the matter.

Rai’s father, Chandrika Rai, who is a six-time MLA and a former minister of Bihar, termed the charges labelled by Rabri Devi and her supporters “baseless”. “I have not taught my children to misbehave with elders,” he said, and added that he will take up the matter with the State Women Commission.

Rai, whose marriage with Tej Pratap Yadav did not go well, accused her mother-in-law of slapping her and pulling her hair when she went to speak to her about what she called objectionable posters about her parents circulating in the Patna University. “But she got angry over me and dragged me out of the house,” she added.

Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA from Mahua in Vaishali district, has filed for divorce with Rai.

In her FIR, Rai also said she had earlier lodged a complaint of domestic violence due to the harassment she faced.

.

