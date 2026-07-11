Radicals behind Baruipur lynching, says CM Adhikari; gives his kin job

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that radicals and fundamentalists could be involved in inciting the mob that killed a man and attacked the police at Baruipur near Kolkata last week after a 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered. He said that he will monitor the police investigation into the rape and murder case.

Indrajit Mondal was targeted and murdered because of his name and identity, said Suvendu. (ANI Video Grab)

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“Indrajit Mondal was targeted and murdered because of his name and identity. It wouldn’t just tag it as a case of mob-lynching. Those who were rejected in the elections have played a key role behind inciting the violence. Radical and fundamental groups also be behind this. I am not ruling out. There was an instigation from some individuals who have been politically rejected. Radical and ultra-Left forces could be involved. Police are investigating,” Adhikari said.

“There will be custody-trial of the accused persons. The chief minister will monitor the probe till the accused persons are convicted and the court orders are executed. We want to set an example in this case. The government has provided some assistance to the family,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The 11-year-old’s body was recovered from a pond on July 5, a day after she went missing. Preliminary investigation and autopsy report suggested that she was raped and murdered. Following the incident, a mob lynched a man identified as Indrajit Tanti. Adhikari had earlier said that Mondal was found to be innocent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 11-year-old’s body was recovered from a pond on July 5, a day after she went missing. Preliminary investigation and autopsy report suggested that she was raped and murdered. Following the incident, a mob lynched a man identified as Indrajit Tanti. Adhikari had earlier said that Mondal was found to be innocent. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read:Man lynched for rape of 12-year-old girl in Baruipur was innocent: CM Adhikari

Police arrested four persons in connection with the rape and murder. One of them was killed in a police encounter after he snatched a police revolver and fired at the police.

After the girl’s body was recovered, a mob allegedly attacked police and CAPF, a police vehicle was set on fire and railway tracks were damaged. Police have arrested around 40 people to date.

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“Those who placed iron beams on railway tracks can’t be patriots. That was an anti-national action. We welcome agitation because people should have the right to protest democratically. I have asked the police to ensure that innocent persons are not harassed,” he said.

“Rapists, killers and those who tried to uproot the railway tracks should live in fear. This is very natural. Our job is to teach them a lesson legally. Nobody else should be afraid,” Adhikari said.

Adhikari met both families for the second time on Saturday. He had earlier met them on Tuesday.

Adhikari gave a cheque of ₹25 lakh to Mondal’s parents. His elder son has been given the job of a civic volunteer in the state police. He will be posted at the Suryapur police outpost, which was inaugurated on Saturday.

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“Some people remained behind the scenes and spread messages on mobile phones to incite the mob when police were trying to diffuse the tension. Police and CAPF were attacked. Railway tracks were blocked by placing iron beams on them. Mondal was identified and brutally murdered,” he said.

“Some people who want to disturb the state after the BJP government came to power and want to derail the development process are behind this. I have directed the police to teach them a lesson legally. Police have been given total freedom,” he added.

“There is a reason behind this crime. I believe the illegal sale of liquor and drugs plays a major role in this. I urge people across the state to lodge complaints against such illegal outlets. The state police will conduct special drives over the next fortnight. There is a need to uproot this system,” he said.