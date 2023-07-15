As PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Rafale got PM Modi a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade, while Manipur burns and the EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter -- and the PM maintains silence on both issues. A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade and three Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force joined the Frech jets at the flypast.

Rafale gets PM Modi ticket to Bastille Day parade while Manipur burns: Rahul Gandhi(HT_PRINT)

“This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May India-France friendship continue to soar!” Modi tweeted as he posted a photograph of the parade.

During PM Modi's visit to France, the India-news/indian-navy-to-get-26-rafale-m-fighters-and-three-attack-submarines-from-france-101688953456665.html">deal of Indian Navy acquiring 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vkrant carrier was announced.

Just ahead of PM Modi's visit, the European Parliament adopted a resolution asking the Indian government to step up efforts to contain the violence in Manipur. India said a resolution on Manipur by the European Union reflected its colonial mindset.

"Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset," MEA spoekesperson Arindam Bagchi said. "Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order. The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues," Bahchi said strongly condemning the resolution.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said India had reached out to te EU lawmakers ahead of the resolution on Manipur which is India's 'internal matter'.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.