‘Manipur is burning’: AAP's Raghav Chadha hits back at Rajnath Singh's attack on Mann govt in Punjab

Reacting to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that the AAP-led Punjab government had failed to maintain law and order in the state, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that the law and order situation has infact witnessed a "significant improvement" in the border state after his party came to power. AAP leader and Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha. (ANI)

"I think that Rajnath Singh has received the wrong information about Punjab. In Punjab the law and order situation has improved under the AAP-Bhagwant Mann government," Chadha said.

"The law and order situation in Punjab is way better compared to the last few decades," he added.

The AAP leader also reminded the Union Minister about violence in Manipur, which is a BJP-ruled state.

"I request Defence Minister to see that Manipur is burning, lakhs of people are homeless, and thousands are dead. So take responsibility for it (violence) first before pointing out other states," Chadha, the AAP MP said.

Pressing on the attack against Rajnath Singh, Chadha said that the "crime graph" in the national capital is on the rise, referring to the recent killings in Delhi.

"In Delhi, Law and Order and police come under the jurisdiction of the Centre government. Every day murder, rape and robbery occur here. The crime graph is increasing in Delhi," he said, taking a dig at the Union Minister.

"The Punjab government failed to maintain law and order. Taking the initiative to manage the law and order is the prime task of the government but this government failed," Rajnath Singh said in Chandigarh on Saturday.

"The law and order situation, in both Delhi and Manipur, which comes under the jurisdiction of the BJP, is in a bad condition," AAP MP argued.

Leaders of BJP and AAP have been engaged in a sort of war of words over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi.

The Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.