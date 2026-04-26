...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Raghu Rai, veteran Padma-Shri winning photographer, dies at 83

Raghu Rai had been battling prostate cancer for the past two years.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 10:50 am IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
Advertisement

Raghu Rai, one of India’s most renowned photographers, died at a private hospital in Delhi on Sunday. He was 83. His son, photographer Nitin Rai, said he had been battling cancer for the past two years.

Raghu Rai has died at age 83.(HT file photo)

“Dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago but he was cured. Then it spread to the stomach, that too was cured. Recently the cancer spread to his brain and then there were age related issues too,” he told news agency PTI.

Who was Raghu Rai?

Raghu Rai was born in 1942 in Jhang, Punjab, then in British India (now in Pakistan). He began learning photography in 1962 under his elder brother, photographer S Paul.

Rai started his professional career in the mid-1960s and joined The Statesman in New Delhi in 1965 as a photographer. During this period, he covered a range of national events and, in 1968, visited Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram when British band The Beatles were there.

Rai received the Padma Shri in 1972 for his coverage of the Bangladesh War.

 
raghu rai delhi hospital bhopal gas disaster prostate cancer
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Raghu Rai, veteran Padma-Shri winning photographer, dies at 83
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.