Raghunathpur election result 2025 Live: Focus on Osama Shahab, result upcoming
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Raghunathpur seat is currently held by RJD’s Harishankar Yadav, who won in both 2015 and 2020, when 1,58,840 people voted - a turnout of 53.53%.
- 4 Mins agoWho is Mohammad Shahabuddin?
- 14 Mins agoSpotlight on late Mohammad Shahabuddin's son
- 19 Mins agoWho are the candidates?
- 20 Mins agoFirst phase of voting
- 20 Mins agoGood morning and welcome everyone!
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will today announce the Raghunathpur assembly seat result, along with the outcomes for all other constituencies in Bihar. Raghunathpur recorded a 61.45% voter turnout, with polling held on November 6 during the first phase of the state elections. The seat is currently held by RJD’s Harishankar Yadav, who won in both 2015 and 2020, when 1,58,840 people voted - a turnout of 53.53%....Read More
In this election, the candidates in the fray include Vikash Kumar Singh (JD(U)), Pashupati Nath Chaturvedi (Janshakti Janta Dal), Rahul Kirti (Jan Suraaj Party), Osama Shahab (RJD), and Kumar Santosh (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party), along with independents Anita Kumari and Upendra Singh. Osama Shahab, son of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, is contesting for the first time.
A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll was conducted in Raghunathpur on the directions of the ECI ahead of the 2025 polls — the first such update in Bihar since 2003 — to ensure all eligible voters are included. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force immediately after the election schedule was announced, remains effective until the entire process concludes, binding all parties, candidates, and both the central and state governments to ensure free and fair elections and prevent misuse of official machinery or inducements.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, the NDA — led by the BJP and JD(U) — retained power with 125 seats, crossing the majority mark of 122. This time, the JD(U)-BJP alliance, supported by HAM and other partners, faces a strong contest from the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc headed by Tejashwi Yadav, amid a politically charged atmosphere as chief minister Nitish Kumar seeks to retain his position.
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Who is Mohammad Shahabuddin?
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Shahabuddin won as MLA twice in 1990 and 1995. He also won as Lok Sabha MP four times (1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004). He was jailed in 2005 when Bihar was put under President's rule and died due to COVID-19 in 2021 while remaining incarcerated.
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Spotlight on late Mohammad Shahabuddin's son
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Osama Shahab, son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, is contesting for RJD. The decision saw the dropping of incumbent MLA Hari Shanker Yadav. Shahbuddin's widow, Heena Shahab, rejected a RJD ticket and contested as an independent in the Lok Sabha elections last year. She received 293,000 votes and came runner-up to the winning candidate, the JD(U)'s Vijaylakshmi Devi, who garnered 386,000 votes.
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Who are the candidates?
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The candidates are Pashupati Nath Chaturvedi (Janshakti Janta Dal), Rahul Kirti (Jan Suraaj Party), Osama Shahab (RJD), Kumar Santosh (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) and Vikash Kumar Singh from JD(U). The independent candidates are Upendra Singh and Anita Kumari.
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: First phase of voting
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The voting in Raghunathpur took place on November 6, part of the first phase. The constituency also saw a voter turnout of 61.45 per cent.
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Good morning and welcome everyone!
Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes and announcement of trends will begin at 8:00 AM IST. Also, the final results should be announced by evening. Good morning everyone!