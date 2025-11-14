Raghunathpur election result 2025 Live: Focus on Osama Shahab, result upcoming

Live

By

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will today announce the Raghunathpur assembly seat result, along with the outcomes for all other constituencies in Bihar. Raghunathpur recorded a 61.45% voter turnout, with polling held on November 6 during the first phase of the state elections. The seat is currently held by RJD’s Harishankar Yadav, who won in both 2015 and 2020, when 1,58,840 people voted - a turnout of 53.53%. In this election, the candidates in the fray include Vikash Kumar Singh (JD(U)), Pashupati Nath Chaturvedi (Janshakti Janta Dal), Rahul Kirti (Jan Suraaj Party), Osama Shahab (RJD), and Kumar Santosh (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party), along with independents Anita Kumari and Upendra Singh. Osama Shahab, son of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, is contesting for the first time. A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll was conducted in Raghunathpur on the directions of the ECI ahead of the 2025 polls — the first such update in Bihar since 2003 — to ensure all eligible voters are included. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force immediately after the election schedule was announced, remains effective until the entire process concludes, binding all parties, candidates, and both the central and state governments to ensure free and fair elections and prevent misuse of official machinery or inducements. In the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, the NDA — led by the BJP and JD(U) — retained power with 125 seats, crossing the majority mark of 122. This time, the JD(U)-BJP alliance, supported by HAM and other partners, faces a strong contest from the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc headed by Tejashwi Yadav, amid a politically charged atmosphere as chief minister Nitish Kumar seeks to retain his position. ...Read More

