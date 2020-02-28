e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears

Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears

There’s little central banks can do, and while more government spending would help, the priority should be on convincing companies and households that the virus is under control, he said.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:55 IST
Enda Curran
Enda Curran
Bloomberg
File photo of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.
File photo of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.
         

The best economic tonic for the coronavirus shock is to contain its spread and worry about stimulus later, said Raghuram Rajan, former head of the Reserve Bank of India.

There’s little central banks can do, and while more government spending would help, the priority should be on convincing companies and households that the virus is under control, he said.

“People want to have a sense that there is a limit to the spread of this virus perhaps because of containment measures or because there is hope that some kind of viral solution can be found,” Rajan told Bloomberg Television’s Haidi Stroud Watts and Shery Ahn.

“At this point I would say the best thing that governments can do is to really fight the epidemic rather than worry about stimulus measures that comes later,” said Rajan, who is currently a professor at the Chicago Booth School of Business.

The spread of coronavirus is pushing the world economy toward its worst performance since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Bank of America Corp. economists warned clients Thursday that they now expect 2.8% global growth this year, the weakest since 2009.

“We have moved from extreme confidence in markets to extreme panic, all in the space of one week,” said Rajan, who previously was chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.

The virus outbreak will force companies to rethink supply chains and overseas production facilities, he said.

“I think we will see a lot of rethinking on this, coming on the back of the trade disruption, now we have this,” Rajan said. “Globalization in production is going to be hit quite badly.”

tags
top news
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
Triber, Ertiga to Vellfire and V-Class, why India’s MPV segment is in top gear
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
7000 paramilitary soldiers deployed in Delhi, no major incident in 36 hours: Home Ministry
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news