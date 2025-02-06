Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul, Akhilesh to join DMK’s protest against UGC draft rules in Delhi

ByDivya Chandrbabu
Feb 06, 2025 08:06 AM IST

The protest by the DMK students wing will be held at the Jantar Mantar, a few hundred metres away from the Parliament complex

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will participate in a protest, organised by the Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK, against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules on Thursday in Delhi.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Manoj Jha (RJD), John Brittas (CPI) (M), and Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK) are some of the opposition leaders who will participate in the protest, DMK student wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan told reporters in New Delhi.

The protest by the DMK students wing will be held at the Jantar Mantar, a few hundred metres away from the Parliament complex. Student organisations of various opposition parties will also take part in it.

The protest comes a month after the Tamil Nadu assembly on January 9 passed a resolution demanding that the Centre immediately withdraw the regulations. Barring the BJP, the resolution was supported by all parties, including NDA ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Tamil Nadu’s main opposition the AIADMK.

“The draft UGC rules are nothing but an attempt by the Union Government to usurp universities that state governments have built using their own resources and economic strength. The rules are against federalism,” chief minister MK Stalin had said at the time. On January 20, Stalin wrote to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging the withdrawal of the draft UGC and in a separate letter he urged his counterparts in non-BJP ruled states to pass resolutions against the Centre’s move.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On