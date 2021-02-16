Rahul Gandhi again targets Centre over Pulwama terror attack, says PM was busy shooting a film

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raked the Pulwama terror attack and slammed the government for not acting on actionable inputs that could have averted the attack.

The attack took place in Pulwama on February 14, 2019 when 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. The convoy of 78 buses carrying 2,500 CRPF personnel was moving from Jammu towards Srinagar.

"On 14th Feb 2019, the PM was busy shooting a film having ignored prior intelligence inputs and leaving our jawans to die in Pulwama. Why were actionable intelligence inputs ignored," questioned Gandhi.

The attack occurred after a 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar drove an explosive-laden Maruti Eeco car through one of the alleyways onto the highway at around 3pm and rammed his vehicle into a bus carrying the CRPF troopers. The impact of the crash and explosives was such that within seconds, the bus was reduced to a mangled heap of metal and 40 troopers were blown up.

After the terror attack, Gandhi kept up with his attacks on Centre by asking a series of questions in a veiled reference to the allegations that the BJP might have benefitted from the dastardly attacks. Almost a week after the attack, Gandhi who was the Congress president then had said the “prime time minister” continued shooting for a film.

"There was an ocean of pain in the country’s hearts and in the homes of martyrs and he was smiling and doing a photoshoot in the waters," Gandhi had said on Twitter with the hashtag ‘PhotoShootSarkar’.

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad had also alleged there was a “match-fixing” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan which allowed the Pulwama terror attack to occur.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammed claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack after repeated denials from Pakistan. The explosives used in the attack were found to be ammonium nitrate, nitroglycerin and RDX after a forensic investigation. The investigation also confirmed the identity of the suicide bomber through DNA matching with that of his father.