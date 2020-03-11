e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress

‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress on Tuesday. He is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet attack, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy “destabilising elected Congress government” and reminded the Prime Minister’s Office to pass on the benefits of the crash in the global oil prices to the consumer. The tweet was posted a day after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party.

“Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy,” tweeted the Congress leader. 

Scindia is expected to join the BJP at 12:30 today. The Congress has been relentlessly targeting the BJP over Scindia’s move.

Gaurav Gogoi, party’s MP from Assam, had said that the BJP is not interested in economic issues. “At a time of economic distress, the BJP’s priority is to topple a stable government, it shows the party is not interested in economic issues. We’ve seen what the BJP has done in Karnataka, if people wanted BJP in MP they would have voted for them,” Gogoi said on Wednesday.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, “While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”

It was Union Home Minister Amit Shah who first met Scindia on Tuesday and later accompanied him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

A senior party functionary said that if Scindia joins the BJP, it would help the party reclaim Madhya Pradesh - a bastion that it had lost in the 2018 state Assembly poll after being in power for three consecutive terms - and would also signal the emergence of new leadership in the state.

