Rahul Gandhi alleges RSS of taking decisions in Union ministries; ‘placing its own people'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alleging the right-wing organisation of placing its own people in every institution of the country. In a video clip, reportedly from a public interaction in Ladakh, Gandhi claimed ministers in the Union Cabinet are not the ones taking decisions but a certain ‘gentleman from the RSS’ who they have to work with to decide what should happen in the ministry.

Screengrab of video clip where Rahul Gandhi launched attacked at RSS(X (formerly Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RSS is widely considered as the ideological wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Opposition has often drawn parallels between them. The Congress leader alleged that the RSS is running everything in the country.

"Even if you ask any of the ministers in the Union government, they will tell you they are actually not running their ministries. Those deputed by the RSS are actually running these ministries and are suggesting everything," the former Congress president heard as saying in a video clip that is now being widely shared on social media.

On the similar lines, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav earlier hit out at the central government and alleged that the RSS-BJP ideology is running a campaign to hoist national flag in every house only because they didn't support the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People associated with the ideology of the BJP and its mother organisation RSS opposed the Quit India Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. To conceal this fact, they are now hoisting the national flag in every house,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying by his party statement, adding that the BJP-RSS is now running a ‘new quit India movement’ where it is allowing industrialist to leave the country after borrowing huge sums from banks.

Rahul Gandhi is visiting Ladakh for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. He also interacted with the youth at an event in Leh.

"India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is the constitution. The Constitution is a set of rules…The way you put the Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. What the BJP and RSS are doing is placing their own people in key positions of institutional structure," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)