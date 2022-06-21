Rahul Gandhi at ED office for 5th round of questioning in National Herald case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for the fifth round of questioning in the National Herald case. This comes a day after Gandhi was quizzed for over 12 hours by the ED officials. So far, the Wayanad MP has spent about 42 hours at the ED office over four sittings with the investigators, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statements were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A strong contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was seen deployed around the central agency's office on Tuesday.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which took over the Associated Journals Ltd. The AJL pubilshes the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is understood to be asking Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. She was discharged from a private hospital on Monday where she was admitted for Covid-linked health issues and has now been advised rest.

(With agency inputs)

