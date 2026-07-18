'Asatya, Hinsa': Rahul Gandhi attacks government, calls 'removal' of Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar 'wrong'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday broke his silence on the alleged removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar in Delhi, accusing the Narendra Modi government of suppressing peaceful protests.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks out on Wangchuk's alleged removal from Jantar Mantar protest site, says 'it was wrong' (@RahulGandhi)

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Sharing a post on X, Rahul said that the core tenets of the Narendra Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa and described Wangchuk's removal while he was on a non-violent hunger strike as "wrong."

Linking the issue to students' concerns, Rahul said paper leaks, the rising cost of education and student suicides were among the most pressing challenges facing the country. He asserted that "no amount of force" could stop India's students, or those who stand with them, from raising these issues, signalling the Congress party's support for Wangchuk's protest.

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{{^usCountry}} Track Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE updates here Delhi police says they ‘kept maximum restraint’ while taking Wangchuk to hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Track Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE updates here Delhi police says they ‘kept maximum restraint’ while taking Wangchuk to hospital {{/usCountry}}

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On the morning of July 18, activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi by the Delhi Police on health grounds. The police said the move was made in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions, which required the authorities to ensure Wangchuk received appropriate medical care if his health deteriorated.

"As per high court orders and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the high court orders, the protestors tried to create an obstruction, during which a slight commotion ensued. However, police kept maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the police said in a statement.

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Also Read | Video: Woman throws ink at Abhijeet Dipke as he sits on hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk's 'removal'

CJP says Delhi Police 'kidnapped' Wangchuk

However, the CJP has disputed the police's version, maintaining that there was no significant deterioration in Wangchuk's health on the 21st day of his hunger strike. The party described his hospitalisation as a ‘kidnapping’ by the police. The CJP alleged in a social media post that the government had "forcefully abducted"

Wangchuk 'without his or his family's consent' just two days before the group's planned march to Parliament.

Also Read | 'I'll lead if Sonam can't': Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali says July 20 march to Parliament is on

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CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das also challenged the police's account, saying the High Court had not ordered Wangchuk's forcible removal. He questioned the medical justification for shifting Wangchuk to the hospital, claiming no doctor had examined him immediately before he was taken away, and alleged that the authorities were attempting to suppress a protest movement that had been gathering momentum.

Wangchuk's wife says march to Parliament on July 20 is still on

Gitanjali J Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, said that her husband remains on a hunger strike and asserted that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead regardless of his condition. She said that if Wangchuk is unable to participate, she will lead the march in his place.

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"Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned. It's not that just because they've forcibly brought Sonam here, they can stop it," she said.