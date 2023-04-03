Surat cops tighten security before Rahul Gandhi arrives, Cong' show of strength

Police in Gujarat's Surat have deployed additional forces ahead of the arrival this afternoon of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the chief ministers of three party-ruled states to challenge the former's conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case that resulted in his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. LIVE UPDATES | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra en route to Surat

Security outside the Surat District and Sessions Court ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival to file an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remarks, in Surat, Monday, April 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

"Given the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Surat district court, Surat City Police have deployed the forces wherever there is a possibility of movement," Sagar Bagmar, the DCP of Surat Police's Zone 4, told news agency ANI,.

"We will also be starting frisking and checking.…"

|Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) are expected in Surat at around 2 pm.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted of criminal defamation by the Surat court last month, triggering a fiery fight between the opposition and prime minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in Gujarat and at the centre.

His disqualification from the Lok Sabha was ordered less than 24 hours after the verdict, and he was told vacate his MP's bungalow in Delhi soon after.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted over a remark made during an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019; referring to fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, he said he wondered if all thieves had 'Modi' as a surname, and the remark was seen as a slight on the prime minister. He was handed a two-year sentence that was suspended immediately to allow him to appeal the verdict.

In his first remarks after the verdict, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP and prime minister Modi, accusing the latter of engineering his disqualification over he was afraid his next speech in Parliament; Gandhi has been critical of the BJP and Modi over the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Meanwhile, the BJP has counter-attacked with union law minister Kiren Rijiju calling Gandhi's presence 'childish'. "What Rahul Gandhi is doing is also a childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court.," he tweeted.

Also, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra mocked the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's appearance in the Surat court, telling reporters, “When action was taken against PV Narasimha Rao, there is no fuss, but against Rahul Gandhi… law changes.”

