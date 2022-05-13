Rahul Gandhi gets '5 AM' welcome ahead of Congress's 3-day brainstorming session

Rahul Gandhi got a warm welcome at Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh railway station on Friday morning as he reached the Congress-ruled state for a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session).

A video shared by Congress MP Manickam Tagore showed the ex-Congress chief stepping down from the train, greeting people with folded hands, being welcomed with a garland and a gift and cheers of partymen amid a crowd of policemen and journalists. All this, Tagore said, happened at 5 am. "At 5 am, Chittorgarh Railway station… Our congress leader #RahulGandhi being greeted by congress workers and local leaders (sic)," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi and several other Congress leaders kicked off the train journey on Thursday for the key session that comes ahead of several assembly elections due later this year and in 2023,, and the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The train journey, it was earlier reported, was planned to build a connect with the people.

At the ‘Chintan Shivir’, the bigger focus is expected to be on the Lok Sabha elections. While organisational changes within the party are also likely to come up for discussions.

The party had faced a massive setback in the recently-concluded round of state polls as it lost Punjab too, the only state where it was in power. Despite hectic campaigns, the party was not able to make a mark in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur too.

There have been calls for the need of sweeping changes within the party as some BJP leaders, including union minister Anurag Thakur, have criticized the Gandhis for the challenges the Congress faces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Congress has been sharing visuals of Gandhi’s train journey since Thursday night, saying he has been receiving a great public response. “What started off with a warm welcome has now turned into a train of hope & expectations, dreams & aspirations. Visuals from Gurugram from earlier today where the hope for a better future was kindled.”

"Shri @RahulGandhi received immense response by the public in Pataudi Railway station, enroute to Udaipur, for the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir - 2022'. (sic)" another post read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON