Rahul Gandhi gets new notice from Delhi Police: ‘If questioning…’

The Delhi Police on Sunday served a fresh notice to Rahul Gandhi after reaching the residence of the Congress leader in connection with an earlier notice issued to him over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House.(ANI)

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said Gandhi said he needed some time to provide the information which the police asked for.

“We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we have asked for. Today, we have served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it,” news agency ANI quoted Hooda as saying.

“Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it. He has assured us that he will give the information soon and we will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information,” the special CP added.

The police team headed by Hooda arrived at Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence and remained there for over two hours.

Gandhi was later seen leaving his residence in a vehicle.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him “to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that ''I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted''.

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said.

Congress slams Centre over Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government following Delhi Police's arrival at Rahul Gandhi's residence.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi gave a safe space to millions of women to walk freely, voice their concerns & share their pain. Delhi Police’s cheap theatrics prove how rattled Mr Modi is with our questions on Adani. This harassment deepens our conviction to seek answers,” the Congress tweeted.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned the delay in Police approaching Gandhi after 45 days since the yatra has ended.

“It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law,” Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said police could not ‘show such audacity’ to enter the residence of a national leader without Union home minister Amit Shah's order.

