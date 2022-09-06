Rahul Gandhi helping co-passenger on a flight, Congress leader shares photo

A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi helping a co-passenger with her luggage on an Ahemdabad-bound flight is going viral on social media after Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leader Aman Dubey posted it on Twitter. Dubey claimed the photo was taken on Monday when Rahul Gandhi was flying to Ahmedabad. A woman passenger faced some problems in keeping her luggage and Rahul Gandhi helped her. In the photo shared by him, Rahul Gandhi can be seen pushing the luggage.

"It was such a coincidence that I was on the same fight in which Rahul Gandhi was flying to Ahmedabad. Seeing a woman passenger facing difficulties keeping her luggage, Rahul Gandhi helped her. Later, I met Rahulji. His simple life inspires us," the Madhya Pradesh Congress leader tweeted. Apart from praises, the photo drew some brickbats as many people, however, questioned why Rahul Gandhi was helping when air hostesses were also there. Some social media users pointed out that the Congress leader was not wearing a mask.

Rahul Gandhi flew to Ahmedabad on Monday where he kickstarted the Congress's campaign of Bharat Jodo Yatra which will begin from Kanyakumari on September 7.

This is the first biggest foot march being organised on a party level where Rahul Gandhi along with over 100 Congress leaders will walk a 3,570-km yatra in the coming five months covering 12 states and two Union territories. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi will first attend a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur. The Yatra will be launched at the rally on Wednesday, but the walk will begin at 7am, September 8, from Kanyakumari. During the Yatra, the participants will be eating and sleeping on the road and spend their nights in 59 containers on trucks. They will get access to laundry once in three days in cities.

