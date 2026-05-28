Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over CBSE OSM row: ‘Attacks on me won’t absolve crimes’

The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan continued over the CBSE On-Screen Marking controversy, with the Union minister sharply criticising the Congress leader for alleging tampering in the Class 12 board examination results. Rahul Gandhi did not mince his words when replying to 'frustrated' remark by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

Pradhan said Gandhi’s remarks reflected frustration over repeated electoral defeats and accused him of consistently opposing India’s technological and scientific advancements.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) seems to have reached a different state of mind. Due to continuous electoral defeats, he appears frustrated. He opposed SIR, he used to oppose EVMs, and he opposed Digital India. He does not seem to stand with India’s scientific progress....politics can be done later. Right now, the most important thing is that the mental stress of these students and examinees should not increase further," said Pradhan while speaking to the reporters.

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Rahul Gandhi responded soon after, saying Pradhan’s “attack” would not stop him from demanding answers on behalf of 18.5 lakh students. Reiterating his questions over the CBSE OSM issue, Gandhi asked why COEMPT was awarded the contract despite the company previously being embroiled in controversy under another name.