Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over CBSE row: ‘Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the controversy surrounding CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and other alleged irregularities, accusing the government of ignoring students’ concerns. He said the government has been branding young voices as “anti-national” for questioning the evaluation process.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the government was uncomfortable with young people raising questions publicly.(PTI)

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In a social media post, Gandhi linked the ongoing criticism over Class 12 board exam evaluation to what he described as a wider pattern of suppressing dissent under the Modi government.

Also read | IITs, PSU banks roped in as CBSE re-evaluation glitches hit students, cost foreign university admissions

“The Modi-Shah duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of rigging,” Gandhi wrote, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi cites student complaints over evaluation

The Congress MP said serious questions had emerged over the CBSE board examination process this year, particularly after some students reported alleged discrepancies linked to the OSM evaluation system.

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{{^usCountry}} “For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised about the CBSE board exams. 18.5 lakh children took the exam—and for a week now, complaints of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair,” Gandhi said, targeting minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has been under fore over the NEET-UG paper leak too. 'Modi government fears Gen Z' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised about the CBSE board exams. 18.5 lakh children took the exam—and for a week now, complaints of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair,” Gandhi said, targeting minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has been under fore over the NEET-UG paper leak too. 'Modi government fears Gen Z' {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhi further alleged that the government was uncomfortable with young people raising questions publicly. “The truth is—Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who asks questions, this government defames, intimidates, crushes,” he wrote.

What is the controversy?

The controversy erupted after several students and parents began posting complaints online alleging discrepancies in the digital assessment process. Among the concerns raised were “unclear” scanned copies of answersheets, calculation mistakes in marks, and responses that students claimed had not been evaluated.

The matter gained momentum as students shared their marked answer sheets on social media while demanding re-evaluation.

The CBSE has not reacted expressly to the claims on answersheets and handwriting "mismatches". However, the education ministry has roped in IITs and PSU banks to help with other glitches in the online re-evaluation process.

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Prominently, one student identified as Vedant took to social media and mentioned that the Physics marksheet uploded against him name was not his. “After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine,” he wote.

What CBSE, ministry of education said

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Even as criticism mounted, the CBSE and Union education ministry officials defended the new technology-driven evaluation process earlier this week, arguing that the system ensured greater transparency and objectivity in assessment.

Also read | Wrong totals, blur scans, web glitches: Questions mount over CBSE’s OSM system

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, department of school education and literacy secretary Sanjay Kumar said fluctuations in Class 12 results were not new and that pandemic-era relaxations had earlier inflated pass percentages. “The system is now stabilising, and the marking process has become far more objective,” Kumar said.

IITs and PSU banks to help with glitches

Apart from complaints related to evaluation, students also flagged repeated technical glitches on the re-evaluation portal. Many alleged that the website crashed frequently during payment and application submission.

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Also read | What is on-screen marking system at centre of row over CBSE Class 12 results?

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday directed teams of technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IIT Kanpur, along with public sector undertaking (PSU) banks to assist the CBSE in resolving glitches, including payments in its post-result services portal.

CBSE held the Class 12 board examinations between February 17 and April 10, with results declared on May 13. Under the board’s newly introduced digital evaluation process, OSM, the overall Class 12 pass percentage dropped to 85.20% — down 3.19 percentage points from last year’s 88.39%. The figure is the lowest recorded since 2019, when the pass percentage stood at 83.40%.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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