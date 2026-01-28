Rahul Gandhi, I were insulted with 3rd-row seats on Republic Day: Kharge

Congress leaders hit back at the government’s decision to assign third-row seats to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the Republic Day event. “The government insulted Rahul Gandhi and myself by seating us in the third row...made us sit behind kids, we were made to sit next to ministers of state. They should apologise to us,” said Kharge. (Rahul Singh)

Later, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal hit out at the BJP. “On Republic Day itself, the BJP chose to destroy the ethos of a Republic and acted on the whim of their Supreme Leader. What they did yesterday by ignoring Constitutional protocol and insulting the Leaders of Opposition of India is a warning sign for our democracy.”

He reminded that Kharge and Gandhi enjoy Cabinet rank by virtue of their posts and said, “yet (they) were relegated to the back-rows during the Republic Day event. This has shown the PM’s political immaturity to the entire world—how he chose to violate Constitutional norms simply because of his petty political outlook. Historically, Leaders of Opposition were accorded a front row seat—fitting with the magnitude of their post. Today, the Opposition represents 65% of India’s population, and yet was kept away from its rightful place of prominence.”

“It is not about the individuals, it is about the BJP’s disdain for democracy and Constitutional traditions,” Venugopal added.